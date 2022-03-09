URGENT: Japan's real GDP growth in Oct.-Dec. downgraded to annualized 4.6%

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy in the October-December period grew an annualized real 4.6 percent from the previous quarter, down from the initially reported expansion of 5.4 percent, government data showed Wednesday. The increase in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, corresponds to a 1.1 percent rise on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, according to the Cabinet Office. The revision for the reporting quarter downgraded real GDP in 2021 to an expansion of 1.6 percent.