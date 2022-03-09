Tokyo stocks open higher on bargain-hunting, capped by crude oil

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday as investors scooped up battered shares a day after the Nikkei index fell to its lowest level in 16 months, although gains were limited amid persistent concern over elevated crude oil prices. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 101.92 points, or 0.41 percent, from Tuesday to 24,892.87. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.74 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,767.60. Gainers were led by air transportation, mining, and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., t...