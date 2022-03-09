Tokyo stocks rise in morning on bargain-hunting, crude oil weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Wednesday morning as investors scooped up battered shares a day after the Nikkei index fell to its lowest level in 16 months, though the market gave up some of its midmorning gains due to concerns over elevated crude oil prices. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 182.78 points, or 0.74 percent, from Tuesday to 24,973.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 17.54 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,777.40. Gainers were led by air transportation, rubber product and mining issues.