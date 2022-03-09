Main events scheduled for Thursday, March 10

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, March 10: -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to pay 4-day visit to Malaysia as special government envoy in commemoration of the 65th anniversary this year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. -- Nagoya District Court to rule at 3 p.m. on residents' suit seeking to halt operation of Kansai Electric Power's No. 3 and 4 nuclear reactors at the Takahama power plant in Fukui Prefecture until measures against risk of volcanic eruption in vicinity meet government safety regulations.
