Tokyo stocks fall for 4th day after U.S. decision on Russian oil ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended their losing streak to four days Wednesday, as initial gains were erased on growing concerns over energy prices after the United States decided to ban Russian oil and other energy imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 73.42 points, or 0.30 percent, from Tuesday at 24,717.53, its lowest level since Nov. 6, 2020. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 0.97 points, or 0.06 percent, lower at 1,758.89. Decliners were led by electric power and gas, marine transportation, and pre...