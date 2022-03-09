Toyota to fully meet labor union's wage demands: president

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda expressed his intention Wednesday to fully meet demands for annual salary and bonus raises made by its labor union at this year's annual spring wage negotiations, the Japanese automaker said. Toyoda conveyed the decision to the union during the third round of talks between management and union members, the company said, even though most Japanese auto industry firms are still a week away from giving their responses to their unions. Toyota's labor union had sought pay increases based on the type of job and position of employees, with the level roughly the...