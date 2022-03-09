Japan's imported wheat price to rise 17% amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's farm ministry said Wednesday it will raise the average price at which it sells imported wheat to the country's milling companies by 17.3 percent from April, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine stokes fears of global supply disruptions. The average price of five major wheat brands will be 72,530 yen ($626) per ton in the April-September period, the second-highest level since the current calculation methods were adopted in 2007, following 76,030 yen marked in the six months from October 2008, according to the ministry. The third straight sixth-month period of hikes is almost certain to be an...