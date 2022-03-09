FamilyMart to ban plastic forks ahead of ordinance enforcement

Newsfrom Japan

Convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. said Wednesday that it will ban the use of plastic forks and fork-like spoons, as a new ordinance is set to be implemented in April to urge businesses to reduce plastic usage. The convenience store chain said it will take the measure, starting at 10 outlets in Tokyo for about a month on a trial basis from Thursday, and will consider introducing the new step to around 16,000 stores nationwide after examining the response of customers. It will instead sell bamboo-made forks, spoons and chopsticks. The operator estimates that it can reduce about 260 tons ...