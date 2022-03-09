China vows to continue buying energy from Russia amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

China on Wednesday expressed its intention to continue buying crude oil and natural gas from Russia, a day after the United States decided to ban Russian oil and other energy imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Punitive sanctions on Russia will "further aggravate division and confrontation," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters, adding Beijing and Moscow "have always maintained good energy cooperation." China is Russia's largest energy importer. At a Feb. 4 summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Moscow proposed a ...