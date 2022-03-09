Biden signs order to explore U.S. central bank digital currency

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that calls on his government to study the possibility of issuing a U.S. central bank digital currency through an assessment of the risks and benefits of doing so. The announcement comes as over 100 countries are exploring or piloting central bank digital currencies, with China seen to be moving ahead among major economies in the global race to launch the digital form of a country's sovereign currency. In the executive order, Biden laid out key priorities in dealing with digital assets, such as consumer and investor protection, financia...