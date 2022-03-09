Japan to remove attendance cap at large events as infection slows

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is set to remove the current spectator attendance limit for large-scale events as the spread of coronavirus infections slows, government officials familiar with the plan said Wednesday. Under a quasi-state of emergency, now in place in Tokyo and 17 prefectures until March 21, a maximum of 20,000 people are allowed to participate in such events as long as they wear face masks and do not speak loudly. The country will also scrap the rule that all spectators need to provide proof of being negative for COVID-19 if the number of attendees exceeds the 20,000 cap, said the officials, who spoke ...