Japan Feb. wholesale prices surge 9.3%, sharpest rise on record

Newsfrom Japan

Wholesale prices in Japan jumped 9.3 percent in February from a year earlier, marking the steepest gain on record, as higher energy prices, coupled with the impact of a weak yen, continued to add upward pressure, Bank of Japan data showed Thursday. The price of goods traded between companies rose for the 12th straight month, bolstering the likelihood that corporate earnings will be squeezed unless companies can pass on higher costs to retail prices. The pace of increase accelerated from 8.9 percent in January and was the highest since January 1981 in the aftermath of an oil crisis and before J...