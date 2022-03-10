URGENT: Nikkei jumps nearly 4% as low oil prices ease economic slowdown fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks soared Thursday morning, raising the benchmark Nikkei nearly 4 percent, after an overnight fall in crude oil futures, which had been on an upward trend due to the Ukraine crisis, helped ease worries over a global economic slowdown. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 950.32 points, or 3.84 percent, from Wednesday to 25,667.85. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 62.94 points, or 3.58 percent, at 1,821.83. Every industry category gained ground, except for mining issues. Major gainers were led by air transportation and consumer ...