Main events scheduled for Friday, March 11

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, March 11: -- 11th anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis at Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi power plant. -- Japan, U.S. to hold senior foreign and defense officials' talks in Tokyo. -- Average household spending data for January to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling at 2 p.m. on damages suit filed by Saburo Kita against state over forced sterilization surgery under a now-defunct eugenics protection law. -- Award ceremony for Japan ...