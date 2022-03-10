Nikkei logs largest rise in 21 months on crude oil fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks soared Thursday, with the Nikkei index logging its largest point gain since June 2020, on receding concerns over a slowdown in the global economy following an overnight drop in crude oil futures which had been climbing due to the Ukraine crisis. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 972.87 points, or 3.94 percent, from Wednesday at 25,690.40. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 71.14 points, or 4.04 percent, higher at 1,830.03. Every industry category gained ground, led by marine transportation, air transportation and cons...