Hitachi suspends business in Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Hitachi Ltd. said Thursday it will suspend its business operations in Russia, following other major Japanese companies, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine continues. After a request from a Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Hitachi said in a statement it is pausing all manufacturing activities in Russia for the time being and suspending exports to the country. Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Twitter earlier this week he had urged the Japanese industrial conglomerate to stop supplying products and services in Russia. Disclosing a letter addressed to Hitachi Executive Chairman ...