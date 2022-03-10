Basketball: Hachimura scores 18 in Wizards' loss to Clippers

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Rui Hachimura scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting three rebounds and an assist for the Washington Wizards in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Hachimura has now scored 10-plus points in four of his last five games, bouncing back from a three-point performance in Sunday's 133-123 home win over the Indiana Pacers. After missing approximately three months at the start of the season and losing his place in the starting five, Hachimura has begun to find his form on the offensive end, reaching double figures in six of 10 games played in February.