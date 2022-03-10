Paralympics: Japan-made sit-skis giving athletes high-speed edge

Newsfrom Japan

Dutch Paralympian Jeroen Kampschreur swears by his Japanese-made sit-ski, a trusty companion that helped him score his country's first Paralympic medal of any type in Alpine skiing at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. The 22-year-old, who has so far also taken home one silver in the men's sitting super combined at the Beijing Games, has used a sit-ski manufactured by Nissin Medical Industries Co. since he began competitive skiing at the age of 14. "Nissin has been really good to me, and yes, I have tried another brand," he said at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre. "But I was like, yes, I am...