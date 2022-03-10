G-7 energy ministers discuss response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Energy ministers from the Group of Seven developed nations met online on Thursday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven crude oil prices to their highest levels in over a decade and raised concerns about supplies worldwide.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union, are also expected to discuss efforts to reduce their dependency on energy shipments from Russia following the imposition of a slew of sanctions against Moscow.

Japan’s industry minister Koichi Hagiuda, who is in charge of dealing with the country’s energy is...