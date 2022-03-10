FOCUS: BOJ in dilemma as Ukraine crisis raises specter of price hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Painful price hikes are in the offing in Japan, with consumers paying more for everything from gasoline and electricity to rice balls, burgers and even diapers.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has added to the gloom for companies which have already been passing on surging raw materials costs to consumers. Crude oil, natural gas, wheat and other commodities have jumped, ramping up inflationary pressures in Japan, known for its long experience with deflation.

Consumer price inflation looks set to accelerate in the coming months toward 2 percent and may exceed the target set by the Bank of Japan, ec...