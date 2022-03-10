URGENT: G-7 agrees on need to lower energy reliance on Russia: Japan minister

Newsfrom Japan

Energy ministers from the Group of Seven developed nations on Thursday agreed to step up efforts to reduce their dependency on energy imports from Russia, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said.

Hagiuda said the ministers also agreed to promote diversification of their energy sources, when he met the press after attending an online meeting with them.

The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union met virtually as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine since Feb. 24 has driven crude oil prices to their highest levels in over a decad...