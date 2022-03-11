Tokyo stocks open lower as Russia-Ukraine talks end without progress

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday on deepening worries that the Ukraine crisis will be drawn out after the first face-to-face cease-fire talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine ended without progress. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 279.13 points, or 1.09 percent, from Thursday to 25,411.27. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 19.51 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,810.52. Decliners were led by transportation equipment, precision instrument and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., th...