FOCUS: China may warm to Japan to tackle economic slump, but faces hurdles

China may try to cozy up to Japan in the short run to curb a possible economic downturn, as President Xi Jinping has been keen to secure a controversial third term as leader at the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress in fall. But Tokyo is unlikely to take a softer approach toward Beijing, with the two Asian powers recently at odds over China's security challenges to Taiwan, its temporary detention of a Japanese diplomat and its unwillingness to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At this year's annual session of parliament that ended Friday, China's top leadership mapped out ste...
