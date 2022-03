Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar climbed into the lower 116 yen level on Friday in Tokyo, its highest since January 2017, after U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight on strong consumer price data that fueled fears that inflation could accelerate. The dollar was trading at about 116.30-31 yen at around 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo after fetching 116.08-18 yen in New York and 115.92-94 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.