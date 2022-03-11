Dollar hits 5-year high in lower 116 yen zone, Nikkei index sinks

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar climbed into the lower 116 yen range in Tokyo on Friday, its highest level since January 2017, while the Nikkei stock index plummeted over 2 percent on fears over accelerating inflation. At 11:30 a.m., the dollar fetched 116.27-28 yen compared with 116.08-18 yen in New York and 115.92-94 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The euro was quoted at $1.1000-1001 and 127.90-92 yen against $1.0983-0993 and 127.54-64 yen in New York and $1.1064-1066 and 128.26-30 yen in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 625.66 points, or 2.44 percent, from Thursday to...