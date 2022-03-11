FEATURE: Multinational breakfast specials being served up in Aichi

Newsfrom Japan

Cafe breakfast specials are becoming more internationalized in central Japan's Aichi Prefecture, which hosts the second-largest foreign population after Tokyo. In the "morning set" culture found all over Japan, customers who order a coffee, for example, get a light breakfast along with it. But while they would usually expect toast or an egg, they might now get breakfast foods from Vietnam, for instance, or Turkey. It can feel like a taste of abroad at a time when it is hard to travel overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic -- and even more so when the cafe serves food from a country with ...