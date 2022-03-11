N. Korea's Kim seeks to expand key missile facility amid ICBM concern

Newsfrom Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has instructed his officials to expand a key missile facility to launch a variety of rockets, state-run media reported Friday, with Pyongyang believed to have tested intercontinental ballistic missiles recently. Kim inspected the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Dongchang-ri in the country's northwest, the Korean Central News Agency said, although it did not state when he visited the facility, which was previously used to test ICBM engines. The report came hours after the United States said Pyongyang tested a new ICBM system in its two most recent missile la...