URGENT: China's 5.5% economic growth goal for 2022 is "ambitious": premier

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang expressed concern over the outlook for the world's second-largest economy on Friday, characterizing the government's economic growth goal of around 5.5 percent for 2022 as "ambitious." "There are a lot of complexities and rising uncertainties" in the global sphere, Li said at a press conference after this year's seven-day parliamentary session ended. "It will be very hard for such a big economy to maintain a medium to high growth rate." At the National People's Congress, delegates cut the country's gross domestic product growth target for 2022 from last year's over 6...
