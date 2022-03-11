Baseball: MLB's 2022 season to start April 7 with full 162-game slate

Newsfrom Japan

Major League Baseball players and owners have agreed to terms on a new labor deal that ends the league's 99-day lockout, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday. The regular season will start a week late, with opening day tentatively scheduled for April 7 and games to be made up in doubleheaders just before the playoffs. Spring training starts imminently ahead of a full 162-game season. The agreement includes increased minimum salaries and a decision to introduce the designated hitter to the National League to make it a universal rule across both leagues. When MLB formally lifts its freeze ...