Japan to freeze assets of 3 Belarusian banks as fresh sanctions step

Newsfrom Japan

The government said Friday it will freeze the assets in Japan of three Belarusian banks as a fresh sanctions measure against Minsk, which has been helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. The step, to be implemented April 10, came after the European Union decided to block the three banks -- Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, and the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus -- from a key international payment network known as SWIFT. By freezing the assets of the banks subject to the EU sanctions, Japan is seeking to cooperate with other countries to ensure the effectiveness of the punitive me...