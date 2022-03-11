Main events scheduled for March 14-20

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for March 14-20: March 14 (Mon) -- No major events. March 15 (Tues) -- Osaka District Court to rule on damages suit filed by Keiko Aoki against the state and Osaka prefectural government for wrongful imprisonment on false charges over the 1995 death of her 11-year-old daughter in a fire. March 16 (Wed) -- Many major Japanese companies to reply to labor union requests in annual "shunto" spring wage negotiations. -- Preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for February to be released by Finance Ministry. -- Kanazawa branch of the Nagoya High Court to rule on re...