Tennis: Osaka comes from behind to beat Stephens on tour return

Naomi Osaka earned a solid victory on return from an extended layoff Thursday when she beat fellow former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. After dropping the first set 6-3 in windy conditions, the Japanese former world No. 1 won the next two sets 6-1, 6-2 to secure the first round victory and set up a meeting with 21-seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia. The match was Osaka's first since January's Australian Open where, as defending champion, she lost in the round of 32. "To play against Sloane, she just won a tournament and I'm sure she's feeling real...