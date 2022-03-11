Soccer: Doan nets as PSV hold Copenhagen in ECL thriller

Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan scored his first goal in the Europa Conference League on Thursday as PSV Eindhoven came from behind to secure a 4-4 home draw against Copenhagen in the first leg of their round-of-16 match. With his team trailing 3-1, Doan came on at halftime and volleyed home in the 50th minute after a clearance off a corner dropped to him inside the box at the Philips Stadion. Elsewhere, defender Yukinari Sugawara set up a 73rd-minute leveler for Zakaria Aboukhlal but AZ Alkmaar conceded a late winner in their 2-1 away loss to Norwegian side Bodo Glimt.
