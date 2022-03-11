Baseball: Marines' Sasaki thankful for support after 2011 disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Lotte Marines' flame-thrower Roki Sasaki on Friday spoke of his gratitude to those who helped him after he lost his father and grandparents to the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami. The 20-year-old pitcher was in the third year of elementary school when the disaster struck his hometown of Rikuzentakata in northeastern Iwate Prefecture. His house was swept away by the tsunami and he was forced to evacuate and live at a nursing home. "It's been 11 years but I cannot easily erase the agony and sadness I felt at the time," Sasaki said at Zozo Marine Stadium. "I've been able to dedicate ...