Japan to defer economic cooperation projects with Russia over Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will put economic cooperation projects with Russia on hold for the time being, including an eight-point plan intended to break the deadlock over a territorial issue, the top government spokesman said Friday as Tokyo hardens its stance on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the Russian aggression in Ukraine has made it difficult to deepen bilateral cooperation in the economic field. Japan has taken a spate of sanctions including an asset freeze targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Based on the stance that government projects related t...