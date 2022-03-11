Japan ruling party pushes for nuclear energy use amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's major ruling party has pushed for reactivating the country's halted nuclear facilities for energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, amid worries about the stable procurement of resources such as crude oil and natural gas. Some members of the Liberal Democratic Party are stepping up calls to reactivate more reactors, the majority of which halted operations following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, to minimize the economic impact of rising energy prices and risks arising from political instability. Following the suspension, the Japanese government introduced stricter safety ru...