G-7 farm ministers discuss impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Farm ministers from the Group of Seven major developed countries on Friday met online amid growing concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will threaten food supplies across the world. Japanese farm minister Genjiro Kaneko and his counterparts from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States plus the European Union, are expected to issue a joint statement after the virtual gathering, according to Japan's Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry. The talks come as Russia's military attack, which began on Feb. 24, has led to a surge in the global price of grain. "I want ...