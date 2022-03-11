Soccer: Home defeat to Kashima leaves Kobe without win after 6 games

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe’s barren start to the season continued Friday, their 2-0 home defeat to Kashima Antlers in the J-League first division leaving them with three draws and three losses from six games.

Kento Misao’s seventh-minute header and a 54th-minute strike from Yuma Suzuki left Vissel a mountain to climb, and the 55th-minute introduction of Andres Iniesta failed to result in a goal at Noevir Stadium.

Kashima, who last year finished a place below Kobe in fourth, have three wins and a defeat from their first four games.

Two center-backs combined for the opener after a corner was half-cleared. Keig...