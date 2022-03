Newsfrom Japan

The United States, in coordination with the Group of Seven nations, will seek to end normal trade relations with Russia, President Joe Biden said Friday, a move intended to put more pressure on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. With the move, the United States will take actions to deny Russia's "most-favored nation" status that guarantees equal trading opportunities among countries within the World Trade Organization, paving the way for imposing higher tariffs on Russian products.