URGENT: G-7 ready to impose more economic costs on Russia over Ukraine attack

The Group of Seven industrialized nations said Friday they are ready to take further steps to hold Russia accountable for its attack on Ukraine, as they announced a new set of sanctions including depriving Moscow of its trade benefits. The G-7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union -- will also work to preserve the stability of energy markets as well as ensure food security globally, the group said in a joint statement as concerns grow over supply disruptions stemming from the invasion.