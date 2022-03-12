U.S. sanctions Russian firms after N. Korea found testing ICBM system

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions on three Russian companies and two related individuals for allegedly supporting North Korea's weapons development program, after Pyongyang was found to have recently tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile system. "The DPRK continues to launch ballistic missiles in blatant violation of international law, posing a grave threat to global security," Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a press release. DPRK is the acronym of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North ...