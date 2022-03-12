Crisis drives Japan publishers to reprint books on Ukraine, Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese publishing companies are increasingly reprinting books as well as giving free online access to manga on Ukraine and Russia amid heightened interest among readers following Moscow's invasion of the Eastern European country. But some firms are wary and rather low key in promoting the republished materials out of consideration for the victims, whose numbers continue to grow in the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. "I feel guilty about the sales," a publishing industry official said. Among the firms is Chuokoron-Shinsha Inc. which reprinted 30,000 copies of "Monogatari: Ukuraina n...