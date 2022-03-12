U.S., Britain agree to deepen cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and Britain said Friday they have agreed to deepen their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including in economic areas, underscoring their resolve to further engage with a region facing China's growing clout. In a statement issued after their consultations on the Indo-Pacific, senior officials of the two allies welcomed the "unprecedented" commitments from countries in the region, including Japan, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore, to impose costs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The latest development came at a time when Britain and other European countr...