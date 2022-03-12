Soccer: Saneto's highlight goal earns Marinos 1-1 draw in Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos defender Yuki Saneto netted a spectacular overhead equalizer with the final kick of the game Saturday to salvage a 1-1 draw against Consadole Sapporo in the J-League first division. Having arrived at Sapporo Dome in first place on goal difference, Marinos trailed 1-0 following Daiki Suga's second-half opener and looked destined for an upset until Saneto's 95th-minute heroics. After a ball into the box flew high off the head of teammate Anderson Lopes, the 33-year-old Saneto connected with the acrobatic bicycle kick that hit the bottom of the crossbar and landed over the goal...