Baseball: Blue Jays reach 3-year deal with lefty Kikuchi: reports

Newsfrom Japan

The Toronto Blue Jays and free agent Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi reached an agreement on a three-year, $36 million deal, according to multiple reports. MLB.com said Saturday a source confirmed the Blue Jays made the first major post-lockout move by signing the 30-year-old, although it has not yet been announced by the club. Kikuchi will reportedly earn $16 million in 2022 and $10 million in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The former Seibu Lions star reportedly turned down a $13 million player option to return to Seattle. Kikuchi went 7-9 with a 4.41 ERA in 157 innings over 29 starts ...