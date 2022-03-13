FOCUS: Business exodus from Russia has limited impact on Japan economy

Newsfrom Japan

Companies across the globe have been fleeing Russia as the country faces increasing sanctions due to its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, raising concerns over the ramifications the crisis may have on the global economy. Major Japanese manufacturers have added their names to the ever growing list of businesses halting operations in Russia, but economists note that the direct negative impact on Japanese firms is likely to be limited even though resource supply chain woes could cause long-lasting headaches. "The ratio of business that Japanese firms do in Russia (to their whole overseas operations) ...