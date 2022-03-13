Tennis: Osaka crushed, heckled in 2nd-round Indian Wells defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka suffered a tearful BNP Paribas Open second-round loss on Saturday after being insulted by someone in the crowd. The 78th-ranked Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 who has been open about her struggles with depression, lost 6-0, 6-4 to Russian 21st seed Veronika Kudermetova. After the first game, someone in the crowd shouted "Naomi, you suck." Following her defeat, in a highly irregular move for the losing player, Osaka was allowed to address the crowd. Osaka said the verbal abuse did not bother her but caused her to replay the image of abuse heape...