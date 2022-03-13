Soccer: Kakita scores winner off bench as Sagan sink Reds

Substitute Yuki Kakita headed home the 71st-minute winner Sunday as Sagan Tosu sank Urawa Reds 1-0 in the J-League first division. Kakita found the net eight minutes after coming off the bench at Tosu's Ekimae Real Estate Stadium in Saga Prefecture, scoring with a deftly angled header off Yuto Iwasaki's cross. "It was my first game for a while after being hurt (and) I really wanted a goal. I'm really happy I scored," said the 24-year-old, who sat out Sagan's two previous J1 matches. The victory was Sagan's first under new manager Kenta Kawai after drawing their three previous J1 outings. They ...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer