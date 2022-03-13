Soccer: Kakita scores winner off bench as Sagan sink Reds

Newsfrom Japan

Substitute Yuki Kakita headed home the 71st-minute winner Sunday as Sagan Tosu sank Urawa Reds 1-0 in the J-League first division. Kakita found the net eight minutes after coming off the bench at Tosu's Ekimae Real Estate Stadium in Saga Prefecture, scoring with a deftly angled header off Yuto Iwasaki's cross. "It was my first game for a while after being hurt (and) I really wanted a goal. I'm really happy I scored," said the 24-year-old, who sat out Sagan's two previous J1 matches. The victory was Sagan's first under new manager Kenta Kawai after drawing their three previous J1 outings. They ...