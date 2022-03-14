U.S. calls on China to rap N. Korea over provocative missile tests

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. special envoy to North Korea Sung Kim has called on China to join the United States in censuring North Korea over its recent missile launches, which were found to have been tests involving a new intercontinental ballistic missile system, the State Department said Sunday. The phone call with Kim's Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming took place on Thursday, the same day the U.S. government announced its analysis that North Korea had tested the new ICBM system with its two most recent missile launches on Feb. 27 and March 5. According to the department, Kim told Liu that he was concerned that t...