Tokyo stocks open higher on dip-buying after Nikkei's 2% fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investors scooped up battered shares after the Nikkei plummeted over 2 percent late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 442.38 points, or 1.76 percent, from Friday to 25,605.16. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 25.59 points, or 1.42 percent, at 1,825.13. Gainers were led by air transportation, real estate and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 117.51-56 yen compared with 117.25-35 yen in New York and 116.71-73 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m...